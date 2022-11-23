Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays..." unless it's one of the most magical Winter wonderland destinations in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most magical Winter wonderland towns in all of Minnesota are Winona and Stillwater. These festive towns also rank among the best in the country.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most magical winter wonderland towns in Minnesota:

Stillwater:

"Set along the scenic St. Croix River, Stillwater has been named one of America’s prettiest towns by Forbes magazine. It’s even more picturesque when the historic homes and buildings are dusted with snow. It gets 42 inches annually while three ski resorts are nearby, making it an ideal destination for anyone who loves the snow. There are lots of festivities for the holidays and beyond, along with plenty of restaurants for warming your soul with tasty comfort foods."

Winona:

"Charming Winona becomes a snowy wonderland in the winter, and for the holidays, the Christmas market offers all sorts of gifts, food, games, caroling, and ice skating. Adrenaline seekers head here to climb the ice walls that cascade hundreds of feet from Winona’s towering buffs that overlook downtown, with the views alone worth a visit. In mid-February, the city hosts the Winter Festival with a polar plunge and snowshoe race."