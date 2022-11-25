Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In December 2022
By Dani Medina
November 26, 2022
Photo: 20th Century Fox, Getty Images, Warner Brothers
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Clueless and the Ocean's trilogy — so make sure you watch them now while you still can!
Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in December 2022:
December 1
- #Rucker50 (2016)
- A River Runs Through It (1992)
- American Beauty (1999)
- Blood and Bone (2009)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
- Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Clueless (1995)
- Collateral (2004)
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Gormiti (Season 1)
- Hancock (2008)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
- If I were an Animal (Season 1)
- Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)
- Ink Master (Seasons 3 & 4)
- Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)
- Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
- Monster Island (2017)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Oggy and the Cockroaches (Season 1)
- Paprika (Season 1)
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Siberia (2018)
- Space Jungle (Season 1)
- Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- The Bodyguard (1992)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Losers (2010)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- The Wedding Guest (2018)
- The Wind (2019)
- Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Vice (2018)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)
December 2
- My Happy Family (2017)
December 3
- Break (2018)
December 6
- Minecraft: Story Mode (Season 1)
December 10
- The Shack (2017)
December 11
- Fast Color (2019)
- Going in Style (2017)
December 12
- Manhunt: Unabomber (Limited Series)
December 15
- Bangistan (2015)
- Black (Season 1)
- Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons)
- Cocomong (Seasons)
- Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
- Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
- Don (2006)
- Don 2 (2011)
- Eddie – Strongman (2015)
- Flowers (Seasons 1-2)
- Game (2011)
- Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
- Lakshya (2004)
- Luck by Chance (2009)
- Merlin (Seasons 1-5)
- Rock On!! (2008)
- She Is (2019)
- Teen Mom 2 (Seasons)
- The Challenge (1 Season)
- The Giver (2014)
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
December 16
- Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)
- Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)
- The Danish Girl (2015)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
December 18
- Oldboy (2013)
December 19
- Hello, My Twenties (Seasons 1-2) – Korean Drama Removal
- It (2017)
December 20
- 48 Christmas Wishes (2017)
- The History of Future Folk (2012)
December 21
- Monster (2003)
- December 23
- 7:19 (2016)
December 24
- Myths & Monsters (Season 1)
December 28
- Instant Hotel (Season 1)
December 29
- Shrek the Musical (2013)