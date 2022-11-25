Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In December 2022

By Dani Medina

November 26, 2022

Photo: 20th Century Fox, Getty Images, Warner Brothers

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Clueless and the Ocean's trilogy — so make sure you watch them now while you still can!

Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in December 2022:

December 1

  • #Rucker50 (2016)
  • A River Runs Through It (1992)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • Blood and Bone (2009)
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
  • Clash of the Titans (2010)
  • Clear and Present Danger (1994)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • Collateral (2004)
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Gormiti (Season 1)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
  • If I were an Animal (Season 1)
  • Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)
  • Ink Master (Seasons 3 & 4)
  • Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)
  • Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
  • Monster Island (2017)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  • Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches (Season 1)
  • Paprika (Season 1)
  • Save the Last Dance (2001)
  • Siberia (2018)
  • Space Jungle (Season 1)
  • Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)
  • Steel Magnolias (1989)
  • S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
  • The Bodyguard (1992)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
  • The Italian Job (2003)
  • The Losers (2010)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2 (2013)
  • The Spy Next Door (2010)
  • The Wedding Guest (2018)
  • The Wind (2019)
  • Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
  • Vice (2018)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

December 2

  • My Happy Family (2017)

December 3

  • Break (2018)

December 6

  • Minecraft: Story Mode (Season 1)

December 10

  • The Shack (2017)

December 11

  • Fast Color (2019)
  • Going in Style (2017)

December 12

  • Manhunt: Unabomber (Limited Series)

December 15

  • Bangistan (2015)
  • Black (Season 1)
  • Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons)
  • Cocomong (Seasons)
  • Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
  • Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
  • Don (2006)
  • Don 2 (2011)
  • Eddie – Strongman (2015)
  • Flowers (Seasons 1-2)
  • Game (2011)
  • Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
  • Lakshya (2004)
  • Luck by Chance (2009)
  • Merlin (Seasons 1-5)
  • Rock On!! (2008)
  • She Is (2019)
  • Teen Mom 2 (Seasons)
  • The Challenge (1 Season)
  • The Giver (2014)
  • Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

December 16

  • Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)
  • Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)
  • The Danish Girl (2015)
  • The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

December 18

  • Oldboy (2013)

December 19

  • Hello, My Twenties (Seasons 1-2) – Korean Drama Removal
  • It (2017)

December 20

  • 48 Christmas Wishes (2017)
  • The History of Future Folk (2012)

December 21

  • Monster (2003)
  • December 23
  • 7:19 (2016)

December 24

  • Myths & Monsters (Season 1)

December 28

  • Instant Hotel (Season 1)

December 29

  • Shrek the Musical (2013)
