USA Ties England In Second Group B World Cup Match

The United States Men's National Team tied England, 0-0, during their second match of the Group B stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday (November 25).

The tie marked the first time the United States' held a European team scoreless in World Cup play since their 1950 match against England.

Both teams earned one point ahead of their final Group B matches, with the USMNT scheduled to face Iran and England set to play Wales next Tuesday (November 29).

England currently leads all Group B teams with 4 points. Iran earned 2 points with its 2-0 win against Wales on Saturday to move into second place.

The USMNT, which currently ranks third, will need a win against Iran to advance to past the Group B stage.

England held a 55% advantage in time of possession. The Americans held a 10 to 8 advantage in shots, with England recording three shots on goal and the U.S. recording one.

The USMNT tied Wales in their opening match of Group B play on Monday (November 21).

Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a throughball assist by Christian Pulisic in the 35th minute of play.

Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.

The Americans kept the Welsh scoreless for 82 minutes until Wales captain Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute after USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman was called for a foul in the penalty area.

The Americans held a 59% possession advantage during Monday's match.

The Welsh had seven shots, including three on goal to USMNT's six shots, including one on goal.

The match marked the first time the Americans had appeared in the World Cup tournament since 2014, having failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament.

England had previously defeated Iran, 6-2, in their opening Group B match.

The Americans and Welsh each earned one point with the tie during their opening Group B match on Monday.