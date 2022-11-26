Nebraska Signs Big Name Coach To 8-Year Deal

The University of Nebraska has hired Matt Rhule as the next head coach of its football program as part of an eight-year contract, the school announced in a news release on Saturday (November 26).

"It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska," said Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts. "Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."

Rhule spent the past three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers before being fired five games into the 2022 season. The 47-year-old finished his NFL head coaching tenure with an 11-27 record.

Rhule previously coached collegiately at Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19), which included a combined 47-27 overall record, an American Athletic Conference title during his final year at Temple and three conference championship game berths.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program," Rhule said. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."

Rhule is scheduled to be introduced at a press conference on Monday (November 28).