PHOTOS: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged!

The actors, who both played the titular role in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, announced the news Friday (November 25) on Instagram. 29-year-old Platt shared a few photos from the proposal and highlighted the ring on his account. "He agreed to hang out forever," he wrote in the caption. Galvin, 28, also shared some pictures and wrote, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours," on his page.

After Platt stepped down from the lead role in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, Galvin was announced as his replacement. The two developed a close friendship that eventually became a romance a few years later. In 2021, Platt told Out Magazine that Galvin "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."