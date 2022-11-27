Marcus Mumford Gives Update On Mumford & Sons Future

By Katrina Nattress

November 27, 2022

Marcus Mumford Performs At Paramount Theatre
Marcus Mumford has been focusing his energy on solo material this year, and released his deeply personal debut solo album (self-titled) in September. He's also currently on the road for a solo tour, so what does that mean for Mumford & Sons?

Mumford addressed the band's future during a visit to Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written," he said with a smile. “I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go. And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love.”

Mumford & Sons' lineup will look a little different this time around. Last year, banjo player Winston Marshall left the band after receiving backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy in a since-deleted tweet.

"The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences," he wrote in a statement announcing his departure. "I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future."

Mumford & Sons' last album was 2018's Delta.

