Marcus Mumford Gives Update On Mumford & Sons Future

Marcus Mumford has been focusing his energy on solo material this year, and released his deeply personal debut solo album (self-titled) in September. He's also currently on the road for a solo tour, so what does that mean for Mumford & Sons?

Mumford addressed the band's future during a visit to Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written," he said with a smile. “I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go. And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love.”

Watch the clip below.