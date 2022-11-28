Auburn Hires Controversial Former SEC Coach

Auburn University has hired Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach, the Associated Press reports.

Freeze, who has served as the head coach at Liberty for the past four seasons, had previously coached at Ole Miss before resigning in 2016 amid both personal and NCAA scandals.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed that Freeze signed a memorandum of understanding with Auburn, speaking on the condition of anonymity as the details of the contract are still being worked out and approved as of Monday (November 28) afternoon.

Sports Illustrated initially reported that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss after an investigation revealed that university employees and boosters arranged for numerous "impermissible benefits" for players, which included car loans and cash, as well as phone records showing that he called escort services multiple times during his tenure.

Ole Miss received a two-year postseason ban, three years of probation and a four-year ban on some scholarships, while also having to vacate 33 wins from 2010 to 2016.

Freeze currently has a 76-47 coaching record, which includes a 34-15 record during his four seasons at Liberty, having won a bowl game during each of his first three seasons with the program.