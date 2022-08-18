Former Ole Miss TE/LB Luke Knox, Brother Of NFL Star, Dead At 22

Former Ole Miss linebacker and tight end Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died at the age of 22.

Knox spent his first three collegiate seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Florida International University this offseason.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre, who had also coached Knox as a defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, announced news of his death on Thursday (August 18).

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in his statement shared on his verified Twitter account. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time."