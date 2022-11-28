Here's The Weirdest Home In Washington

New neighborhoods are springing up in America every year, but very few homes break away from the status quo. There are houses that are replicas of iconic landmarks, tucked away in caves, or simply stand out with their wacky designs.

Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story. The website states, "These unique places might be a tough sell, but they represent the blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick). Here are some of the most, er, unique homes from coast to coast."

Washington state's weirdest house is the USS Manzanita!

"Anyone familiar with home prices in the Seattle area may not be surprised that a former Navy ship once destined for the scrap pile has become a $2 million home," writers say. "To be fair, the three-bedroom features high-end finishes such as polished wood paneling, mahogany countertops, and a copper backsplash. It also has 60 feet of waterfront and a view of Mount Rainier."