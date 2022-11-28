Jay Leno Performs For First Time Since Freak Accident Left Him Burned

Jay Leno stepped back on stage for the first time since a freak accident sent him to the hospital with severe burns.

The former Tonight Show host performed a set at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday (November 2&) in front of a sold-out crowd, a spokesperson for the club told CNN. He is reportedly set to perform three more shows at the club through the end of the year.

Leno's return to the stage didn't quite go off without a hitch. According to TMZ, as he pulled up to the club with his wife, Mavis, his Tesla reportedly grazed the tire on a police car. It doesn't seem like too much harm was done as he still landed on stage in front of the crowd.

The gig comes two weeks after Leno suffered significant burns to his face and neck in a gasoline fire at his garage. He was working on an antique vehicle when a fuel line burst and he caught fire. Crediting the quick actions of his friend to douse the flames, he was taken to Grossman Burn Center to receive treatment for his 2nd and 3rd degree burns, including undergoing skin grafts.

Leno was released from the burn center after 10 days and was seen in good spirits as he stepped out in public for the first time since the accident. His physician, Dr. Peter Grossman, stated that the comedian "would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of the well wishes."