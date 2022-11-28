Latest On Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is scheduled to undergo an additional scan on his ribs Monday (November 28) after being pulled from the team's 40-33 Sunday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports reports.

Rodgers, who had already been dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb during the past seven weeks, appeared to have experienced what was initially perceived as an oblique injury on during the second quarter of Sunday (November 27) night's game following an awkward landing.

The reigning two-time MVP was later sacked in the third quarter, which led to him being taken out of the remainder of the game.

Rodgers clarified that he was dealing with a rib injury, which was initially feared to possibly be a punctured lung, after the game.

The 38-year-old was replaced by former first-round pick Jordan Love, who finished Sunday's game with 113 yards and one touchdown on 6 of 9 passing.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't have a timetable for Rodgers' recovery after Sunday's game, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported.

"If Aaron is healthy and ready to go, I anticipate him being out there," LaFleur said via Howe.