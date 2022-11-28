Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh To Receive $500,000 Bonus After Ohio State Win

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 28, 2022

Illinois v Michigan
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan football's head coach Jim Harbaugh is due to receive a hefty bonus following the Wolverines' win over Ohio State, according to MLive.

Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus on Saturday (November 26). Following the victory, Harbaugh is expected to receive a payment of $500,000 added on to his salary.

In February, Harbaugh signed a five-year, $36 million extension with Michigan. The deal guaranteed the coach more than $7 million per year, which means this new bonus will bring Harbaugh's total pay for the 2022 season over $7.5 million —And he could potentially bring home much more, as high-paying incentives have always been a part of Harbaugh's contracts at Michigan.

If Michigan wins Saturday's Big Ten championship game against Purdue, the language in the contract states Harbaugh is due an additional $1 million. In addition, he will earn a separate bonus once Michigan's post season bowl destination is decided. The non-playoff New Year's Six game would net Harbaugh an additional $200,000, while the College Football Playoff semifinals would earn him $500,000. If the Wolverines reach the playoffs and win a national championship, which would be the first time in the playoff era, Harbaugh would earn an additional $1 million.

