North Carolina Man Scores $1.8 Million In Thanksgiving Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after scoring a massive lottery prize worth nearly $2 million.

Matthew Huber, of Raleigh, took a moment before celebrating the holiday with family to purchase a Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website after seeing the jackpot swell to $1,860,203 ahead of Thursday's (November 24) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After enjoying the time with his family, he woke up on Friday morning to an email from the state lottery telling him he was a winner.

"I thought I was still recovering from stuffing myself at Thanksgiving dinner," Huber said. "I had to check twice. We don't really play a lot, but we saw the Cash 5 jackpot going higher."

He continued, "It was mind blowing. I thought, 'oh my gosh!' and then I called my wife over to look. It is something you never expect to see, but hope to see. It's phenomenal, the best Thanksgiving."

Huber claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (November 28), taking home an incredible $1,320,934 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he's going to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to save some while investing to help others.

According to the state lottery, Huber's win was the the third largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game.