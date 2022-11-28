These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic

Christmas season is in full swing, and some Arizona streets have transformed into magical winter wonderlands.

Only In Your State compiled a list of nine places that "are pure magic during Christmastime." The website states, "Boughs, ribbons, twinkling lights, and a host of other decorations make our towns and cities look so festive during this chilly weather!"

Here are nine Arizona streets that have transformed into magical winter wonderlands:

Bisbee

This charming town has beautiful colored lights string above the streets. It's even more magical with snow!

Clarkdale

This beautiful town has trees wrapped in colorful lights, bringing beautiful sights for everyone.

Glendale

This town comes to life daily with music, activities, live entertainment, and millions of lights.

Mesa

Mesa has a downtown area that is fully decked out with holiday decorations.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale shines with decorations, live entertainment, and events for all ages during the holidays.

Sedona

Sedona is decked out with a towering tree and has plenty of events all season to help celebrate.

Tempe

The city has hundreds of lights, live music, and happy faces.

Tombstone

Allen Street in Tombstone is dedicate to bringing holiday cheer to anyone who visits.

Williams

This Route 66 town gets decked out with string lights, making it the perfect winter wonderland.

Learn more about these towns on Only In Your State's website.