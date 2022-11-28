This Is The Best Pie In Pennsylvania

Shoofly Pie being credited as the best pie in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included Shoofly Pie as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Shoofly pie might not sound like the most appetising dessert, but you'll be licking your fingers once you've tried it," Love Food wrote. "A wet-bottom pie originating from Pennsylvania's Amish Country, it's a molasses crumb cake top with a sticky, gooey, custard-like filling, encased in flaky pastry. For more than 50 years, Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe has served casual eats, baked goods and ice cream yet the shoofly pie remains a firm favourite."

