This Is The Best Pie In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
November 28, 2022
Shoofly Pie being credited as the best pie in Pennsylvania.
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included Shoofly Pie as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Shoofly pie might not sound like the most appetising dessert, but you'll be licking your fingers once you've tried it," Love Food wrote. "A wet-bottom pie originating from Pennsylvania's Amish Country, it's a molasses crumb cake top with a sticky, gooey, custard-like filling, encased in flaky pastry. For more than 50 years, Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe has served casual eats, baked goods and ice cream yet the shoofly pie remains a firm favourite."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Sweet Potato Pie
- Alaska- Cherry Pie
- Arizona- Country Apple Pie
- Arkansas- Coconut Cream Pie
- California- Banana Cream Pie
- Colorado- Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Connecticut- Chocolate Crème Pie
- Delaware- Banana Cream Pie
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Raspberry Cream Crumble
- Hawaii- Blueberry Piña Colada Pie
- Idaho- Heather's Hand-Made Pies
- Illinois- Key Lime Pie
- Indiana- Sugar Cream Pie
- Iowa- Apple Pie
- Kansas- Fruit Pies
- Kentucky- Allergy-Friendly Pies
- Louisiana- Strawberry Ice Box Pie
- Maine- Wild Blueberry Pie
- Maryland- Baltimore Bomb
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Michigan- Michigan 4-berry
- Minnesota- Five-Layer Pies
- Mississippi- Chocolate Meringue Pie
- Missouri- Caramel Apple Pecan Levee High Pie
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie
- Nebraska- Peanut Butter Snickers Pie
- Nevada- Banana Cream Pie
- New Hampshire- Seasonal Pies
- New Jersey- Apple Pie
- New Mexico- Coconut Cream Pie
- New York- Salty Honey
- North Carolina- Chocolate Chess Pie
- North Dakota- Juneberry Pie
- Ohio- Buckeye Pie
- Oklahoma- Drunken Turtle
- Oregon- Pie Cupcakes
- Pennsylvania- Shoofly Pie
- Rhode Island- Apple Pie
- South Carolina- Pecan Pie
- South Dakota- Raspberry Rhubarb Jalapeño Pie
- Tennessee- Coconut Cream Pie
- Texas- Pumpeceapple Piecake
- Utah- Veyo Volcano
- Vermont- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Virginia- Berry Pies
- Washington- French Apple Pie
- West Virginia- Strawberry Pie
- Wisconsin- Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
- Wyoming- Cherry Pie