This Is The Best Pie In Massachusetts

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie being credited as the best pie in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie as the top choice for Massachusetts.

Pronounced 'peet-see' Petsi Pies is a small bakery and coffee bar in Somerville, Boston, serving delicious handmade pies and pastries," Love Food wrote. "Baked fresh daily, everything from biscuits and brioche to pies and cookies look (and taste) incredible, but the chocolate bourbon pecan pie gets a special mention as it comes highly recommended by diners. You can order online for takeout and delivery."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: