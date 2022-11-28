This Is The Best Pie In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
November 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie being credited as the best pie in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie as the top choice for Massachusetts.
Pronounced 'peet-see' Petsi Pies is a small bakery and coffee bar in Somerville, Boston, serving delicious handmade pies and pastries," Love Food wrote. "Baked fresh daily, everything from biscuits and brioche to pies and cookies look (and taste) incredible, but the chocolate bourbon pecan pie gets a special mention as it comes highly recommended by diners. You can order online for takeout and delivery."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Sweet Potato Pie
- Alaska- Cherry Pie
- Arizona- Country Apple Pie
- Arkansas- Coconut Cream Pie
- California- Banana Cream Pie
- Colorado- Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Connecticut- Chocolate Crème Pie
- Delaware- Banana Cream Pie
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Raspberry Cream Crumble
- Hawaii- Blueberry Piña Colada Pie
- Idaho- Heather's Hand-Made Pies
- Illinois- Key Lime Pie
- Indiana- Sugar Cream Pie
- Iowa- Apple Pie
- Kansas- Fruit Pies
- Kentucky- Allergy-Friendly Pies
- Louisiana- Strawberry Ice Box Pie
- Maine- Wild Blueberry Pie
- Maryland- Baltimore Bomb
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Michigan- Michigan 4-berry
- Minnesota- Five-Layer Pies
- Mississippi- Chocolate Meringue Pie
- Missouri- Caramel Apple Pecan Levee High Pie
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie
- Nebraska- Peanut Butter Snickers Pie
- Nevada- Banana Cream Pie
- New Hampshire- Seasonal Pies
- New Jersey- Apple Pie
- New Mexico- Coconut Cream Pie
- New York- Salty Honey
- North Carolina- Chocolate Chess Pie
- North Dakota- Juneberry Pie
- Ohio- Buckeye Pie
- Oklahoma- Drunken Turtle
- Oregon- Pie Cupcakes
- Pennsylvania- Shoofly Pie
- Rhode Island- Apple Pie
- South Carolina- Pecan Pie
- South Dakota- Raspberry Rhubarb Jalapeño Pie
- Tennessee- Coconut Cream Pie
- Texas- Pumpeceapple Piecake
- Utah- Veyo Volcano
- Vermont- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Virginia- Berry Pies
- Washington- French Apple Pie
- West Virginia- Strawberry Pie
- Wisconsin- Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
- Wyoming- Cherry Pie