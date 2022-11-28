This Washington Destination Is One Of The World's Best Small Towns To Visit

If you need a break from the city or suburban life, taking a trip to a small town can be refreshing. The journey can be just as thrilling as the destination as some places can only be reached by ferry, a hike, a road trip, or other transportation methods. The world is full of stellar small towns, including the United States.

That's why Thrillist found the most breathtaking and beautiful small towns to visit across the globe. The website states, "Their size and general lack of tourists—often held in check by their remote locales—can make them tricky to visit. But once you get there, you’ll wonder why you didn’t make the trek out to these beauties sooner."

One place in Washington state was featured on the list: Leavenworth! Over 2,300 people live in this European-inspired town, which attracts visitors looking for those vibes.

"Known for its alpine buildings and German-style everything, the Cascade Mountains’ own little Bavaria is a hit that just won’t quit year-round: All four seasons come with their own perks and array of heart-melting views," writers say. "In the spring and summer, flowers line the colorful shops of downtown, while autumn brings with it a stunning fall foliage display—arguably, one of the best not just on the West Coast, but nationwide. And in winter—the season Leavenworth is best known for—visitors will find themselves enveloped in a winter wonderland as the town transforms itself into one enormous Christmas village."