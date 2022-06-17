Here's The Best Small Town In Washington State

Big cities and metropolitan areas usually capture people's attention, but small towns can make you feel right at home and have their own perks. That's why Insider found the best small towns in every state.

"Small towns in the US can have just as much culture as big cities," according to the website. "Insider identified small towns with lots of activities, charm, history, and natural beauty."

According to writers, the best small town in Washington state is...

Port Townsend!

This town, located in Jefferson County, has a population of over 9,800. Port Townsend has plenty of activities and history to keep you hooked throughout the day. This is what writers had to say about the town:

"Port Townsend was born out of a mistake. In the 19th century, people thought the town would boom as a shipping port, so they built the town up with Victorian mansions. But when the railroads connected to Seattle instead, Port Townsend was bypassed. Instead of taking defeat, the town has redefined itself as an art and culture hub in Washington state.

The historic buildings with large bay windows still stand in this quirky arts village. For the more adventurous people, there is Fort Worden State Park nearby, where you can find sandy beaches and kayaking."