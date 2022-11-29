Body Found In Trunk After Crash, Shootout With Michigan Police Identified
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 29, 2022
Two Tennessee women were found dead Monday (November 28) after a car crash and police shootout in Michigan —One of them was reported missing days earlier, according to authorities.
On Sunday (November 27), Dearborn police were approaching a black Dodge Charger when the driver hit the gas and fled. The car crashed into a house in suburban Detroit moments later. "As officers approached the crash scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect," Dearborn police said. Following the incident, police found the driver dead and a woman's body in the trunk.
Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick of Lebanon, Tennessee. They also identified the body found in the trunk of the car as 31-year-old Eleni Kassa. In addition, there was a passenger in the front seat who was injured. Police are interviewing them as a witness.
Michigan State Police identify body found in trunk of car in Dearborn as a missing Murfreesboro woman MURFREESBORO,...Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Monday, November 28, 2022
Kassa was reported missing to the Murfreesboro Police Department on November 18 after she didn't pick up her daughter from school the previous day, according to police. Authorities believed a possible domestic violence incident between Kassa and Hardwick occurred following an argument at Kassa's Murfreesboro apartment.
An autopsy revealed Hardwick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The cause of Kassa's death has not yet been determined.