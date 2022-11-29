Body Found In Trunk After Crash, Shootout With Michigan Police Identified

Two Tennessee women were found dead Monday (November 28) after a car crash and police shootout in Michigan —One of them was reported missing days earlier, according to authorities.

On Sunday (November 27), Dearborn police were approaching a black Dodge Charger when the driver hit the gas and fled. The car crashed into a house in suburban Detroit moments later. "As officers approached the crash scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect," Dearborn police said. Following the incident, police found the driver dead and a woman's body in the trunk.

Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick of Lebanon, Tennessee. They also identified the body found in the trunk of the car as 31-year-old Eleni Kassa. In addition, there was a passenger in the front seat who was injured. Police are interviewing them as a witness.