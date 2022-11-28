Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.

Footage from the restaurant shows the shooter, believed to be Le, enter the restaurant and approach the 49-year-old's table, where he was sitting with another man, according to the complaint. The shooter then pulled out a gun, and several patrons chased him out of the restaurant. He returned and pulled out the gun again, this time shooting the 49-year-old and the 25-year-old server multiple times, and fled in a white van.

Investigators later discovered that the 49-year-old man had been dating a woman who was leaving Le, and Le "was jealous of the man's interactions with his ex," according to the complaint. Authorities were able to track Le's cellphone to Oklahoma, where he was pulled over and arrested in Kay County. He had to body armor vests in his van and blood on his clothing. He remains in custody in Oklahoma.