Georgia College Student Wins Big On Wheel Of Fortune

By Logan DeLoye

November 29, 2022

'Wheel Of Fortune' Celebrity Week - TV Show
Photo: Getty Images

Quincy Howard, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, won big during an episode 'Wheel of Fortune' earlier this week after guessing the puzzle correctly in the bonus round. According to Fox5 Atlanta, Quincy had already won $37,000 in earlier rounds by the time the bonus round came along. The category for the bonus round was "people" and Quincy guessed the letters A, P, D, and G to fill in the puzzle. In no time, Quincy discovered the answer of the puzzle to be "kids at play" as the audience cheered loudly, and his parents ran up to congratulate him.

After winning the round, co-host Vanna White lead Quincy and his parents over to the other side of the stage where he was able to sit inside of his brand new MINI Cooper. Fox5 Atlanta mentioned that in addition to the car, Quincy went home with a grand total of $69,600.

Quincy's former high school, Dublin City Schools, took to Facebook to congratulate Quincy with a kind message and a few photos from the show.

"Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride," the post read. Quincy can be seen wearing a Georgia Tech sweater in the video.

