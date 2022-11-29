Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Suggests Rapper Didn't Die From Drug Overdose

“There’s a lot of s**t y’all don’t know that I f**king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad s**t on me. I don’t care.”



According to numerous sources, Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, was flying in a private jet from Vans Nuys Airport in L.A. to Midway International Airports in Chicago. FBI and FAA agents were waiting on the ground at Midway after the pilot alerted them that the passengers had guns and drugs onboard. Upon landing, Juice reportedly ingested "several unknown pills" in an effort to hide them during a search by the agents. That's when he went into convulsions and then into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019 at approximately at 3:14 a.m.



This isn't the first time Lotti has raised suspicion about her boyfriend's death. Earlier this year, she posted and deleted a lengthy video about the day he died and claimed that she couldn't speak on everything until she felt "safe."



"I've been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself," Lotti said in the video. "Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe. Know you guys have my full support. I cannot let Jarad's legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this... It's always been about money and Jarad made enough money to not have this issue."



