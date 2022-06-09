"I've been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself," Lotti said in the video. "Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jared passed, and the day that Jared passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe."



"Know you guys have my full support," she continued. "I cannot let Jared's legacy be what it is. Jared would never treat any of his fans like this... It's always been about money and Jared made enough money to not have this issue."



Lotti said that she's "going to take it to court" at the end of the video but didn't elaborate further. Juice WRLD passed away of an apparent drug overdose in December 2019. The rapper, born Jared Higgins, suffered a seizure while on a private jet after he ingested oxycodone and codeine pills at Chicago's Midway Airport in an effort to hide them from authorities. He was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a local hospital.



Lil Bibby, who manages Juice WRLD's music, hasn't directly commented on Lotti's allegations. Days after the video leaked, Bibby vented about his own struggles with keeping the rapper's fans and his estate happy at the same time.