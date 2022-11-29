The short film arrives ahead of Metro Boomin's upcoming album Heroes & Villains. He first announced the album back in September with plans to drop it by November 4. Unfortunately, the Savage Mode producer couldn't get the samples cleared in time so he was forced to push back the release date. At the time, people suspected he was pushing it back due to the surprise arrival of Drake and 21 Savage's joint album Her Loss. He put those rumors to rest real quick.



"I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended," Metro tweeted. "I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else 😂"



Metro's upcoming album drops this Friday. Check out the film below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE