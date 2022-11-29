Metro Boomin Taps Young Thug, Morgan Freeman & More To Star In Short Film

By Tony M. Centeno

November 29, 2022

Metro Boomin
Photo: Instagram

Metro Boomin debuts his brand new short film starring some of the most talented figures in the music and film industries.

On Tuesday, November 29, the super producer released his new short film, Heroes & Villains. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the film opens with a comic-book style backstory narrated by Morgan Freeman followed by a flaming grand entrance from Lakeith Stanfield, who drives a fire truck that's literally on fire. Later on, Young Thug and Gunna appear as the local reporters of P News before the film focuses on Metro's mission. Throughout the film, we can hear new beats and fresh bars from 21 Savage.

The short film arrives ahead of Metro Boomin's upcoming album Heroes & Villains. He first announced the album back in September with plans to drop it by November 4. Unfortunately, the Savage Mode producer couldn't get the samples cleared in time so he was forced to push back the release date. At the time, people suspected he was pushing it back due to the surprise arrival of Drake and 21 Savage's joint album Her Loss. He put those rumors to rest real quick.

"I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended," Metro tweeted. "I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else 😂"

Metro's upcoming album drops this Friday. Check out the film below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

