Mimi Webb Dances Through Heartbreak In Stunning iHeartLand Debut
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 30, 2022
Mimi Webb is gearing up to release her debut album Amelia and she gave fans in the metaverse a chance to look back at her discography thus far. On Tuesday night (November 29th), Webb took over State Farm Park in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with an invigorating performance of some of her biggest songs.
To kick off the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show on Roblox, Webb ran out on stage and started off with her 2021 single "24/5." After the passionate sing-a-long with fans, the British singer-songwriter continued with one of her newest hits, "Ghost of You." The catchy electropop song will be featured on her forthcoming first full-length album which is set to be released in early 2023.
Webb then treated her fans in Fortnite to a performance of "Dumb Love" which arrived in the summer of 2021. The song was later included on the singer's debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak. Staying on the theme of heartbreak, Webb addressed the crowd before singing her next tune. "This next song, I wrote this one about learning to let go of someone even though you may still love them," she explained. "You have to sometimes kiss people goodbye because they're just not right for you in that time of your life so... it's very emotional, this one," she said before singing another one of her most recent releases, "Goodbye."
After getting through that particular emotional song, Webb picked up the energy on Roblox again with a performance of the fast-paced "House On Fire." "This one's about burning your ex's house down," she added. Toward the end of the song, a fan in the crowd handed Webb a pink cowboy hat which she kept on while she thanked the crowd for supporting her music. "You're legends and I really hope you're having a fabulous time," she said.
For her last song, Webb took fans watching in Fortnite "back to the start," with a performance of "Good Without" which was a hit in the UK and a fan favorite based on the crowd's enthusiastic reaction. Whenever Webb moved the microphone away from her mouth, the crowd was ready to jump in with the lyrics.
Webb recently announced that her debut studio album will arrive next year. "This album is the best version of me & I want you all to accept vulnerability without judgment while you listen to this record," she wrote in a statement on social media. "This is an album about Mimi Webb but also about Amelia and I can’t wait for you to meet her."
Amelia will be available on March 3rd, 2023. Until then, fans can watch iHeartRadio LIVE with Mimi Webb in iHeartland at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for the next two days only.