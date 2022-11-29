Mimi Webb Dances Through Heartbreak In Stunning iHeartLand Debut

Mimi Webb is gearing up to release her debut album Amelia and she gave fans in the metaverse a chance to look back at her discography thus far. On Tuesday night (November 29th), Webb took over State Farm Park in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with an invigorating performance of some of her biggest songs.

To kick off the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show on Roblox, Webb ran out on stage and started off with her 2021 single "24/5." After the passionate sing-a-long with fans, the British singer-songwriter continued with one of her newest hits, "Ghost of You." The catchy electropop song will be featured on her forthcoming first full-length album which is set to be released in early 2023.