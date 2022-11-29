Multi-Vehicle Crash Sends Car Into Arizona Restaurant, Two Hospitalized

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in West Phoenix. ABC 15 reported that a car was sent smashing into the side of a building in West Phoenix as a result of the crash.

Phoenix Fire Department officials were called to the scene of the accident near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning (November 29).

Emergency officials arrived on the scene and found that a car had crashed into Frederico's fast food restaurant. The incident involved two separate vehicles.

According to police, two women were driving each of the cars involved in the incident. Both of the women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix Police said.

Roads in the area are open, but police say that there will be traffic restrictions in the area due to the damaged traffic signal.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.