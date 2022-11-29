Multi-Vehicle Crash Sends Car Into Arizona Restaurant, Two Hospitalized

By Ginny Reese

November 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in West Phoenix. ABC 15 reported that a car was sent smashing into the side of a building in West Phoenix as a result of the crash.

Phoenix Fire Department officials were called to the scene of the accident near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning (November 29).

Emergency officials arrived on the scene and found that a car had crashed into Frederico's fast food restaurant. The incident involved two separate vehicles.

According to police, two women were driving each of the cars involved in the incident. Both of the women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix Police said.

Roads in the area are open, but police say that there will be traffic restrictions in the area due to the damaged traffic signal.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.