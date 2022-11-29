Ruling In Alleged Oath Keepers Seditious Trial Announced

Two prominent members of the Oath Keepers have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy in relation to the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the group's founder, and Kelly Meggs, considered to be a top lieutenant, were both found guilty, while three other defendants, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell, were found not guilty, Daily Kos' Brandi Buchman reports.

All five defendants were also found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and received varying rulings on several charges, which are listed below:

Elmer Stewart Rhodes

Guilty- seditious conspiracy

Not guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding

Not guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging

Guilty- tampering with documents

Kelly Meggs

Guilty- seditious conspiracy

Guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding

Not guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging

Not guilty- destruction of government property

Guilty- tampering with documents

Kenneth Harrelson

Not guilty- seditious conspiracy

Not guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding

Guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging

Not guilty- destruction of government property

Guilty- tampering with documents

Jessica Watkins

Not guilty- seditious conspiracy

Guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding

Guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging

Not guilty- destruction of government property

Guilty- civil disorder

Thomas Caldwell