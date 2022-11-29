Ruling In Alleged Oath Keepers Seditious Trial Announced
By Jason Hall
November 29, 2022
Two prominent members of the Oath Keepers have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy in relation to the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the group's founder, and Kelly Meggs, considered to be a top lieutenant, were both found guilty, while three other defendants, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell, were found not guilty, Daily Kos' Brandi Buchman reports.
All five defendants were also found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and received varying rulings on several charges, which are listed below:
Elmer Stewart Rhodes
- Guilty- seditious conspiracy
- Not guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding
- Not guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging
- Guilty- tampering with documents
Kelly Meggs
- Guilty- seditious conspiracy
- Guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding
- Not guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging
- Not guilty- destruction of government property
- Guilty- tampering with documents
Kenneth Harrelson
- Not guilty- seditious conspiracy
- Not guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding
- Guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging
- Not guilty- destruction of government property
- Guilty- tampering with documents
Jessica Watkins
- Not guilty- seditious conspiracy
- Guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding
- Guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging
- Not guilty- destruction of government property
- Guilty- civil disorder
Thomas Caldwell
- Not guilty- seditious conspiracy
- Not guilty- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- Guilty- obstruction of an official proceeding
- Not guilty- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging
- Guilty- tampering with documents
BREAKING: Oath Keeper founder Elmer Stewart RHODES is found GUILTY OF SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY.— Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) November 29, 2022
BREAKING: Oath Keeper Kelly MEGGS found guilty of seditious conspiracy.— Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) November 29, 2022
BREAKING: On the seditious conspiracy charge, Oath Keeper defendants Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell were found not guilty— Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) November 29, 2022
The five defendants faced charges in relation to the plotted attack on the United States Capitol in an effort to halt a peaceful transfer of power between then-President Donald Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden on January 6, 2021.
The defendants were accused of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding in an effort to halt Congress from certifying the electoral college votes following the 2020 presidential election.
The case is the first in relation to the January 6 insurrection, with nearly 20 more scheduled to take place.