Texas Man Whose House Was Burned Down By Upset Girlfriend Speaks Out

Last week, a woman allegedly burned down her boyfriend's house after a woman answered his phone. Now, her now ex-boyfriend is speaking out about the "devastating" incident.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on November 20 in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in Bexar County. Senaida Soto allegedly broke into Tommy Garay's home while he wasn't home, stole several items and set the house on fire. Earlier, Soto tried to FaceTime Garay, but a woman answered the phone. Turns out the woman was one of Garay's relatives. This upset Soto so much that she went to his house and lit his living room couch on fire. She recorded a video of the couch in flames, which showed the fire spreading and ultimately causing $50,000 worth of damage.

While the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend "I hope your house is okay." Soto was arrested for burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony and arson, a first-degree felony.

As a result of the fire, Garay is raising money to "get his family back on our feet." He started a GoFundMe to raise $50,000, the dollar amount of damage Soto caused to everything he owned, plus his 2-year-old daughter's toys, clothes, shoes and more. "This is such a devastating time for us, as this home, was the home my dad and I grew up in, this home has been part of my family for generations," he wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Garay added he and Soto only dated for a month.

"This is very traumatizing, especially for my daughter, asking why we can’t we go home," he continued.