The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper

What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!

The mansion overlooking Lake Travis was first listed in April for a cool $45 million. It just got a $10 million price cut, per Mansion Global. Villa del Lago is a 15,394-square-foot mansion with seven beds and 10 bathrooms. Built in 2004, it sits on a 26-acre lot along Austin's Lake Travis.

This property has a media room, theater, library, bar, game room, gym and wine cellar. Outside, you can find entertaining spaces and a summer kitchen. The exterior of the property is decked out with several cascading waterfalls, stone staircases and a fish pond. The home has its own private gate, commercial kitchen for catering and valet area. The on-campus pavilion has a fireplace, two bars and three bathrooms.

"There are no other 20-plus-acre waterfront lots in the area, so there is a premium for that because there is a potential for further development. The main home is over 16,000 square feet and would cost well in excess of $800 per square foot to rebuild," Gary Dolch, who holds the listing with Michelle Dolch, of Compass told the outlet.

Villa del Lago was dethroned as the most expensive listing in Texas this summer when the Lodge at Hunters Creek hit the market. The 22,000-square-foot property is now the most expensive residential listing in the state at a cool $60 million.

