This Is The Best Christmas Movie About Georgia

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 29, 2022

Happy sisters embracing while sitting on sofa
Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television.

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this holiday season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states.

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Georgia is: Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas. Here's what it's about, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Madea (Tyler Perry) accompanies her niece, Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford), to the small town of Buck Tussel to pay a surprise visit to Eileen's daughter, Lacey (Tika Sumpter), who has refused to come home for Christmas. The real reason Lacey is avoiding her judgmental mother is that she has secretly married Connor (Chad Michael Murray), a white classmate from college. When Eileen and Madea arrive at Lacey's farm, she tells them that Connor is an employee, but her lie soon spins out of control."

You can stream A Madea Christmas on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and YouTube.

