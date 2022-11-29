This Is The Best Christmas Movie About Illinois

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 29, 2022

Christmas Movie Night
Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television.

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this holiday season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states.

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Illinois is: Home Alone. Here's what the film is about, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O'Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home."

You can stream the movie on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video and Disney+.

