This Is The Best Christmas Movie About Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 29, 2022

Couple kissing outdoors under mistletoe
Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television.

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this holiday season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states.

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Wisconsin is: The Christmas Setup. Here's what it's about, according to Lifetime:

"The Christmas Setup follows the story of New York lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis) who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley."

You can stream The Christmas Setup on Prime Video, Vudu and Hulu. Check out the film's trailer below.

