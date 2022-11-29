USA Defeats Iran, Advances In 2022 FIFA World Cup

The United States Men's National Team advanced to the Round of 16 in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win against Iran on Tuesday (November 29).

Midfielder Christian Pulisic, long dubbed as the face and future of American soccer, scored the match's only goal in the 38th minute of play.

Pulisic collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on the goal and was helped off the field by USMNT trainers before returning to the match several minutes later.

The Americans held a 51% possession advantage, as well as an 12 to 3 advantage in shots and 5 to 0 edge in shots on goal.