Yung Gravy Wants You To Throw Your Bra On Stage... For A Good Cause

Yung Gravy wants you to get wild and throw your bra on stage. But don't worry... it's for a good cause!

The "Betty" rapper is collecting bras on his tour to help support women's shelters and breast cancer awareness. In a TikTok posted Monday (November 28), Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, posted a video of fans throwing bras on stage that instantly went viral with over 1.5 million likes and over 6 million views. Fans in Minneapolis set a new record with over 159 bras thrown on stage, bringing the grand total so far to 678 bras, which will be donated to women's shelter, he said in the video. "I'll match the final value with a donation to breast cancer charities," he added.

Fans were quick to praise the "Mr. Clean" rapper for his charitable — and wholesome — actions.

"As if this man couldn’t get any more wholesome 🥹," one user said.

"Respect 📈📈📈," another user said.

"This is actually such a cool and fun way to do charity!" said another.