Yung Gravy Wants You To Throw Your Bra On Stage... For A Good Cause

By Dani Medina

November 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Yung Gravy wants you to get wild and throw your bra on stage. But don't worry... it's for a good cause!

The "Betty" rapper is collecting bras on his tour to help support women's shelters and breast cancer awareness. In a TikTok posted Monday (November 28), Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, posted a video of fans throwing bras on stage that instantly went viral with over 1.5 million likes and over 6 million views. Fans in Minneapolis set a new record with over 159 bras thrown on stage, bringing the grand total so far to 678 bras, which will be donated to women's shelter, he said in the video. "I'll match the final value with a donation to breast cancer charities," he added.

Fans were quick to praise the "Mr. Clean" rapper for his charitable — and wholesome — actions.

"As if this man couldn’t get any more wholesome 🥹," one user said.

"Respect 📈📈📈," another user said.

"This is actually such a cool and fun way to do charity!" said another.

If you want to get in on the action, here's a look at Yung Gravy's upcoming tour dates:

  • November 29: Denver, CO
  • November 30: Salt Lake City, UT
  • December 2: San Diego, CA
  • December 3: Phoenix, AZ
  • December 4: Los Angeles, CA
  • December 7: Austin, TX
  • December 8: Dallas, TX
  • December 9: Houston, TX
  • December 10: Oklahoma City, OK
  • December 14: Seattle, WA
  • December 15: Garden City, ID
  • December 16: Vancouver, Canada
Yung Gravy
