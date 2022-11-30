20 Most Shocking Moments From 'The Breakfast Club'

Since they first went live on-air together in 2010, Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God combined their talents and resources to become a fresh source for Hip-Hop news. In the process, they’ve impacted a generation of rap artists and their fans with their unique formula that helped produce the most entertaining interviews in rap history. Between DJ Envy’s ability to lead conversation, Yee’s attention to juicy details and Charlamagne Tha God’s unfiltered commentary, the award-winning crew proved how influential they are to Hip-Hop culture.



Yee, Envy and Uncle Charla have experienced plenty of WTF-type moments throughout the course of its 12-year existence. Fans will never forget the time when Webbie paid a visit to Power 105.1 and totally chopped up all three of their names in his drop. OG fans will always remember how emotional Lil Mama got during her first visit to The Breakfast Club. Unfortunately, they'll also never forget the face she made when she cried during the show since it became a meme that has lived on ever since. That moment set the tone for all the future memes, hilarious jokes and other shocking scenes that the show has become known for.



In honor of Angela Yee's last week, take a look back at some of the craziest moments on The Breakfast Club so far.

