20 Most Shocking Moments From 'The Breakfast Club'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 30, 2022
The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over, word to Angela Yee.
It’s been three months since Yee first alerted the world that she was leaving the most dangerous morning show, and now her dreams are becoming a reality. The founding member of TBC is leaving to start her own midday show Way Up With Angela Yee. Fans and artists alike are proud to see her move up in her career. They also are coping with fact that the show the Hip-Hop community has known and loved for over a decade will never be the same.
Since they first went live on-air together in 2010, Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God combined their talents and resources to become a fresh source for Hip-Hop news. In the process, they’ve impacted a generation of rap artists and their fans with their unique formula that helped produce the most entertaining interviews in rap history. Between DJ Envy’s ability to lead conversation, Yee’s attention to juicy details and Charlamagne Tha God’s unfiltered commentary, the award-winning crew proved how influential they are to Hip-Hop culture.
Yee, Envy and Uncle Charla have experienced plenty of WTF-type moments throughout the course of its 12-year existence. Fans will never forget the time when Webbie paid a visit to Power 105.1 and totally chopped up all three of their names in his drop. OG fans will always remember how emotional Lil Mama got during her first visit to The Breakfast Club. Unfortunately, they'll also never forget the face she made when she cried during the show since it became a meme that has lived on ever since. That moment set the tone for all the future memes, hilarious jokes and other shocking scenes that the show has become known for.
In honor of Angela Yee's last week, take a look back at some of the craziest moments on The Breakfast Club so far.
Who can forget the moment when Ray J put Fabolous on blast?
or when JAY-Z revealed what went wrong with the exclusive release of Magna Carta… Holy Grail on Samsung phones
Remember the time Dame Dash got heated after the conversation about him turned into one about JAY-Z?
Or when K. Michelle didn't have time for Angela Yee?
No one will forget when DJ Envy made Desus & Mero apologize over comments about his wife.
or when Mo'nique read Uncle Charla like a sermon on Sunday
The way Mo'nique cut Charlemagne to the white meat! https://t.co/icfzIwX5hE pic.twitter.com/9pIqpjc0F2— The Last 🔝 (@jusLikeMike911) August 10, 2022
The Barbz won't forget this moment from Nicki Minaj's 2012 interview
They also won't forget the time when Safaree freestyled and Charlamagne wasn't feeling it
Fans still won't let Azealia Banks forget her issues with RZA and support for Trump
The show wasn't always filled with drama. Remember when Nipsey Hussle dropped gems about Victory Lap and working with Diddy? Rest in peace, Nip!
What about when the late Dick Gregory revealed what he would’ve done if he became president
Then the actual 44th President Barack Obama graced the show with his presence
Most of the time the show was full of jokes like when Soulja Boy claimed he had the best comeback of 2018.
and when the late DMX said he wasn't a fan of Drake. (RIP X)
Remember when Kodak Black made history as the first rapper to do a Breakfast Club interview in a ski mask.
There's no way fans will forget the time when Charlamagne introduced Ye as ‘Kanye Kardashian’ and said told him he hated the ‘Bound 2’ video
or the hilarious story of Snoop Dogg's visit from Donald Trump's Secret Service.
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean will live on in Breakfast Club infamy after they confronted Nick Cannon live on-air and created THAT meme
And so will Patti LaBelle after she actually made the crew breakfast at her house.
Every fan has their own favorite memory from the show, and we're sure all of them are just fun. But it would be a crime if we didn't mention this last one: “Are y’all finished or are y’all done?”