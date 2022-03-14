The Breakfast Club, OneOf Release First NFT Collection

By Tony M. Centeno

March 15, 2022

The Breakfast Club
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

The Breakfast Club and OneOf's first-ever NFT collection is finally here.

On Tuesday, March 15, OneOf, a leading green Web3 company built for music and sports, announced the details about the morning show's first NFT collection. The collection, called "A Moment at The Breakfast Club," contains four NFT's featuring hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that are based on viral moments from the show's ongoing legacy. The NFT's are called Hopeful, Who???, Respect, and The Sauce. The Breakfast Club will also donate a portion of the proceeds to The Black Wealth Alliance.

The collection is designed by Philadelphia-based artist Justin Richburg, who's known for his impressive blend of hip-hop and manga. Based on the titles of the NFT's, Richburg's unique approach to the show's classic moments, like when Birdman demanded the crew to put some respek on his name or when Snoop Dogg told that hilarious story about his run-in with the Secret Service, will make you want to relive them all over again.

The collection will give fans a chance to own a piece of the show's history. In addition, the collection will launch with a free green-edition of Hopeful that will give one lucky holder the opportunity to win a trip for two to visit The Breakfast Club's studio.

The Breakfast Club's venture into NFT's will also serve as a perfect opportunity for the community to learn more about non-fungible tokens. As they break into the NFT space, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy are ready to dive into the crypto scene as a whole as they continue to follow the evolution of art, technology and culture.

Find out more about the collection here.

