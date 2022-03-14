The Breakfast Club, OneOf Release First NFT Collection

The collection is designed by Philadelphia-based artist Justin Richburg, who's known for his impressive blend of hip-hop and manga. Based on the titles of the NFT's, Richburg's unique approach to the show's classic moments, like when Birdman demanded the crew to put some respek on his name or when Snoop Dogg told that hilarious story about his run-in with the Secret Service, will make you want to relive them all over again.

The collection will give fans a chance to own a piece of the show's history. In addition, the collection will launch with a free green-edition of Hopeful that will give one lucky holder the opportunity to win a trip for two to visit The Breakfast Club's studio.

The Breakfast Club's venture into NFT's will also serve as a perfect opportunity for the community to learn more about non-fungible tokens. As they break into the NFT space, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy are ready to dive into the crypto scene as a whole as they continue to follow the evolution of art, technology and culture.

Find out more about the collection here.