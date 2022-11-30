Ben Simmons' Injury Status, Expected Timetable Revealed

Simmons finished Monday's game with zero points, four rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes of action.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters that Simmons was dealing with some discomfort in his knee when he exited Monday's game.

"We'll check him day by day, see how he responds with a little treatment," Vaughn said at the time via ESPN.

The former No. 1 overall pick had previously missed six games earlier in the 2022-23 NBA season due to leg issues, but Vaughn said he didn't think Simmons' latest injury wasn't related to the one he'd dealt with over the summer.

"No, I think more so than anything the accumulation of games," Vaughn said via ESPN. "He hasn't had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up.

"His cumulative load as that begins to add up, it's really stretching him sometimes the amount of games we've just had with the minutes that he's played pretty high going into tonight's game."

Simmons has averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the month of November, having returned to the Nets' lineup after being ruled out for the team's November 13 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.