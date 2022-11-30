Khalid & Marshmello Have Something Special Planned For New Year's Eve

“With past performers including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked about events of the season," Fisher added. "We are excited to add Marshmello and Khalid to that storied history and provide another memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for our guests.”



After first linking up for "Silence" in 2017, Khalid and Marshmello recently reunited to deliver their latest hit "Numb." The duo has been performing the track on multiple stages including the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back in August.



The trippy performance started with Marshmello walking out on stage with a guitar followed by Khalid who makes his appearance while in the crowd of fans. That's when the camera gets distorted and turns into a mind-boggling experience for the crowd and everyone at home.



Make sure to cop your tickets for Khalid and Marshmello's New Year's Eve festivities before it's too late.