Khalid & Marshmello Have Something Special Planned For New Year's Eve
By Tony M. Centeno
November 30, 2022
Khalid and Marshmello have made a few amazing sons together, but now they plan to collaborate for another joyous occasion.
The Grammy award-winning singer and the accomplished DJ are preparing to hit up Miami Beach for a special performance during New Year's Eve. Khalid and Marshmello are scheduled to hit up the Fontainebleau to ring in the New Year with thousands of guests. Fan will be able to watch their upcoming performance from their first-ever floating dance floor.
“Entertainment is deeply-rooted in the DNA of Fontainebleau Miami, so we’re excited to announce that Marshmello and Khalid will be ringing in the New Year,” said Patrick Fisher, SVP and Managing Director.
“With past performers including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked about events of the season," Fisher added. "We are excited to add Marshmello and Khalid to that storied history and provide another memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for our guests.”
After first linking up for "Silence" in 2017, Khalid and Marshmello recently reunited to deliver their latest hit "Numb." The duo has been performing the track on multiple stages including the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back in August.
The trippy performance started with Marshmello walking out on stage with a guitar followed by Khalid who makes his appearance while in the crowd of fans. That's when the camera gets distorted and turns into a mind-boggling experience for the crowd and everyone at home.
Make sure to cop your tickets for Khalid and Marshmello's New Year's Eve festivities before it's too late.