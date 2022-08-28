Marshmello & Khalid Were A 'Vibe' During Epic 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

By Kelly Fisher

August 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Marshmello and Khalid joined forces onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (August 28), delivering an epic performance of their latest summer anthem. The producer/DJ teamed up with the singer to release “Numb” earlier this year. They rocked a colorful, high-energy performance when they took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey:

“I, I wanna get numb/ And forget where I'm from/ ‘Cause lookin' in your eyes/ Like lookin' at the sun/ I feel like you're the moon/ I feel like I'm the one/ I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb”

“I’m so excited about the song with Marshmello. Every time we work together it’s just like we never left,” Khalid said on the carpet as he entered the venue (the pair previously collaborated on “Silence,” which released in 2017). He credited his collaboration partner as “extremely talented,” and promised the performance during the awards show would be a “vibe.” After the performance, Marshmello tweeted: “love you @thegreatkhalid

The 2022 MTV VMAs show was packed with performances by iconic artists, including Red Hot Chili PeppersNicki MinajEminemSnoop Dogg and tons of other artists. Nicki MinajLL Cool J and Jack Harlow hosted the star-studded event. See the list of award winners here.

Marshmello, Khalid
