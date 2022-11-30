Latest On Christian Pulisic's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2022
United States Men's National Team midfielder Christian Pulisic expects to play in the team's upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday (December 3), despite an apparent injury he experienced on his decisive goal in the Americans' 1-0 win against Iran on Tuesday (November 29).
"So f****** proud of my guys I'll be ready Saturday don't worry," Pulisic wrote in a Snapchat post of himself celebrating from a hospital bed.
Pulisic, long dubbed as the face and future of American soccer, was hospitalized for what was described as "an abdominal injury" after colliding with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand immediately after kicking in the match's lone goal in the 38th minute.
Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅🇺🇸— ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022
(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24)
The midfielder was helped off the pitch by USMNT trainers, returned briefly and was later replaced by Brenden Beiranvand in the second half.
PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022
The Americans held a 51% possession advantage, as well as an 12 to 3 advantage in shots and 5 to 0 edge in shots on goal during Tuesday's win.
The USMNT faced a must-win scenario trailing Iran by one point ahead of its final match of Group B play.
The Americans finished Group B play with five points, while Iran finished with three points, following Tuesday's match.
England secured the top Group B seed with seven total points.
The USMNT tied both Wales and England in their first two matches of Group B play to earn three points prior to Tuesday's win.
Tim Weah scored the American's first and only goal prior to Tuesday's match on a throughball assist by Pulisic in the 35th minute of play in the 1-1 tie against Wales on November 21.
Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.
The Americans held England scoreless in their second match of Group B play last Friday (November 25).