Latest On Christian Pulisic's Injury Status

The Americans held a 51% possession advantage, as well as an 12 to 3 advantage in shots and 5 to 0 edge in shots on goal during Tuesday's win.

The USMNT faced a must-win scenario trailing Iran by one point ahead of its final match of Group B play.

The Americans finished Group B play with five points, while Iran finished with three points, following Tuesday's match.

England secured the top Group B seed with seven total points.

The USMNT tied both Wales and England in their first two matches of Group B play to earn three points prior to Tuesday's win.

Tim Weah scored the American's first and only goal prior to Tuesday's match on a throughball assist by Pulisic in the 35th minute of play in the 1-1 tie against Wales on November 21.

Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.

The Americans held England scoreless in their second match of Group B play last Friday (November 25).