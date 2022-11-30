Lucky Texan Claims $1 Million Prize After A Week Without Winners

By Dani Medina

November 30, 2022

Texas is having a dry spell, it seems!

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (November 30) that a Katy resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. This marks the first million-dollar prize to be claimed in over a week! The claimant claimed the winning ticket at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston for the October 31 drawing. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13).

Last week, Texas residents were on a hot streak! Three people claimed monster lottery prizes in a two-day period from November 21-22. A Manor resident claimed $2 million in the Powerball drawing from November 12, while Liberty Hill and Richmond residents claimed $1 million each for Powerball drawings on November 9 and November 7, respectively.

Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

