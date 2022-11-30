Marine Veteran Chugs Beer Out Of Prosthetic Leg On Jumbotron At Lakers Game
By Logan DeLoye
November 30, 2022
Marine Veteran Annika Nadine Hutsler attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday November 28th and made an appearance on the Jumbotron that fans will not soon forget. According to KTLA, Hustler truly seized her time on the big screen by chugging a beer out of her prosthetic leg while other fans cheered her on. Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham posted a video of the event to Twitter.
"A woman just took off her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it at the Lakers game. Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game," the post read.
A woman just took off her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it at the Lakers game. Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game pic.twitter.com/rFskWi6sXb— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 29, 2022
KTLA mentioned that Hustler was named "fan of the game" almost immediately after chugging the beer from her prosthetic leg. Despite the Lakers loss, Hustler left the game with a $100 gift card for her unmatched spirit in addition to memories of a very exciting first game experience.
According to TMZ Sports, Hustler decided to get her leg amputated in 2019 after battling with cancer. She is now an actress, model, and athlete. Since loosing her leg, Hustler has competed in the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games wheelchair races and has taken home multiple medals.