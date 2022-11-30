Marine Veteran Chugs Beer Out Of Prosthetic Leg On Jumbotron At Lakers Game

Marine Veteran Annika Nadine Hutsler attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday November 28th and made an appearance on the Jumbotron that fans will not soon forget. According to KTLA, Hustler truly seized her time on the big screen by chugging a beer out of her prosthetic leg while other fans cheered her on. Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham posted a video of the event to Twitter.

"A woman just took off her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it at the Lakers game. Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game," the post read.