Lakers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Patrick Beverley: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade involving Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley, sources with knowledge of the move told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Wednesday (August 24) night.

The reported trade would send Beverley -- who previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers' Crytpo.com Arena co-tenants, from 2017-21 -- to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson, sources confirmed.

The deal is reportedly expected to be finalized Thursday (August 25) morning and will not involve draft picks, according to sources.

The veteran guard would also provide a ferocity necessary for recently hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's goal of improving the NBA's 21st overall defensive unit during his first season.