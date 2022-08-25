Lakers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Patrick Beverley: Report

By Jason Hall

August 25, 2022

2022 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies
Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade involving Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley, sources with knowledge of the move told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Wednesday (August 24) night.

The reported trade would send Beverley -- who previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers' Crytpo.com Arena co-tenants, from 2017-21 -- to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson, sources confirmed.

The deal is reportedly expected to be finalized Thursday (August 25) morning and will not involve draft picks, according to sources.

The veteran guard would also provide a ferocity necessary for recently hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's goal of improving the NBA's 21st overall defensive unit during his first season.

Beverley has held opposing teams' closest shooters to a 41.9% percentage during the past five seasons, which is second among all NBA players defending 2,000 shots, according to data obtained by ESPN Stats & Information.

Beverley, 34, was a key factor in the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff run last season, which saw the franchise clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2017-18, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the 2021-22 regular season, as well as 110 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds during six playoff games.

The veteran was, however, included in an offseason blockbuster trade this offseason in which the Timberwolves sent a hoard of players to the Jazz in exchange for former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

