Michigan State Park Named 'Most Beautiful' In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 30, 2022

two people at Morning walk in forest
Photo: Getty Images

A state park in Michigan has been named the "most beautiful" in the United States, according to a recent study. It's also the one that's growing the most in popularity.

Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (like stunning and breathtaking) to determine which state park is the most beautiful in the country. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness topped the list with 89% of its 27 Yelp reviews describing its beauty. In addition, the study found that Porcupine Mountains Wilderness are increasing the most in popularity. Google searches have increased 112% in the past year.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, which sits on the Lake Superior shoreline is Michigan's largest state park. It covers roughly 60,000 acres and includes a 35,000-acre old-growth forest, waterfalls, miles of rivers and streams and more over 90 miles of hiking trails. There are also campgrounds and backcountry camping available.

Here's the top 10 most beautiful state parks in the United States, according to Travel Lens:

  1. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness in Michigan
  2. Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont
  3. Grayson Highlands in Virginia
  4. Hocking Hills in Ohio
  5. Deception Pass in Washington
  6. Brown County in Indiana
  7. Franconia Notch in New Hampshire
  8. Waiʻānapanapa in Hawaii
  9. Eldorado Canyon in Colorado
  10. Baxter in Maine
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.