Michigan State Park Named 'Most Beautiful' In The US

A state park in Michigan has been named the "most beautiful" in the United States, according to a recent study. It's also the one that's growing the most in popularity.

Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (like stunning and breathtaking) to determine which state park is the most beautiful in the country. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness topped the list with 89% of its 27 Yelp reviews describing its beauty. In addition, the study found that Porcupine Mountains Wilderness are increasing the most in popularity. Google searches have increased 112% in the past year.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, which sits on the Lake Superior shoreline is Michigan's largest state park. It covers roughly 60,000 acres and includes a 35,000-acre old-growth forest, waterfalls, miles of rivers and streams and more over 90 miles of hiking trails. There are also campgrounds and backcountry camping available.

Here's the top 10 most beautiful state parks in the United States, according to Travel Lens: