Paramore Tease New Single 'The News' By Sending Copy To A Fan
By Sarah Tate
November 30, 2022
Paramore are at it again! The band teased its newest single "The News" by sending a CD copy to a fan with the release date, which is coming sooner than you might expect.
In a video shared to the band's TikTok page, a CD bearing the words "The News" and "12/8" is placed into an envelope marked simply with the address "gwizzle," another user who was also tagged in the post as well as a cryptic message on the band's website, per Kerrang. A snippet of the new single, which is a follow-up to their hit lead single "This Is Why," can be heard playing in the background to give fans a sneak peek of what the track will sound like when it drops December 8.
Gwizzle also shared her excitement in the comments of Paramore's post, writing, "LITERALLY SITTING AT MY MAILBOX RIGHT NOW." She followed up the band's video with one of her own, dueting the original video as she stares in shock holding Paramore's previous albums. When her name is finally revealed on the envelope, she dropped all of the albums and ran out of the room.
Paramore is gearing up to release their first studio album in five years next spring before hitting the road on a massive North American tour, including a special performance with Taylor Swift for the opening date of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour.
Here's the tracklist for Paramore's upcoming album This Is Why, out February 10, 2023:
- This Is Why
- The News
- Running Out Of Time
- C'est Comme Ca
- Big Man, Little Dignity
- You First
- Figure 8
- Liar
- Crave
- Thick Skull