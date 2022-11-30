Paramore Tease New Single 'The News' By Sending Copy To A Fan

Paramore are at it again! The band teased its newest single "The News" by sending a CD copy to a fan with the release date, which is coming sooner than you might expect.

In a video shared to the band's TikTok page, a CD bearing the words "The News" and "12/8" is placed into an envelope marked simply with the address "gwizzle," another user who was also tagged in the post as well as a cryptic message on the band's website, per Kerrang. A snippet of the new single, which is a follow-up to their hit lead single "This Is Why," can be heard playing in the background to give fans a sneak peek of what the track will sound like when it drops December 8.