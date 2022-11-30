Penguins' Kris Letang Suffers Second Stroke Of Career

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs v Pittsburgh Penguins
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a stroke earlier this week, general manager Ron Hextall announced in a news release on Wednesday (November 30).

Letang, 35, had previously missed six weeks of action due to a stroke he suffered during the 2013-14 season before being cleared to return in March 2014.

The Penguins said Letang isn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and is scheduled to undergo more testing during the next week, but his condition isn't believed to be career threatening.

"Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing," Hextall said. "The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority." 

The Penguins won't release any additional information until Letang's testing has concluded and a medical plan is set.

Letang has appeared in 543 regular season games and 69 postseason games since his initial stroke eight years ago when doctors also found a small hole in the wall of his heart.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 21 appearances during the 2022-23 NHL season, averaging a team-best 23:54 in time on ice.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.