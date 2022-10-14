WATCH: 'Spittin' Chiclets' Hosts Hilariously Chirp Crosby On Jumbotron

Two of hockey's biggest personalities took the opportunity to chirp Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during his team's 6-2 rout of the Arizona Coyotes in their season opener.

Former NHL veterans Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, the hosts of Barstool Sports' popular hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets, called out their former Penguins teammate while appearing on the jumbotron at PPG Paints Arena during a timeout in the first period of Thursday (October 14) night.

"The guy sitting here on the bench, Sid! Sid! We talked about this buddy. I said don't beat up on my Coyotes and you score the first one in minutes," said Bissonnette, who has also served as an ambassador to the Coyotes, as well as an analyst for TNT's NHL coverage. "What are you doing? I see you sipping on your water ignoring me, buddy. I'm going to see you in the locker room after the game."

Whitney, who played with Crosby for four seasons in Pittsburgh, then interjected.

"Sid, you know you wouldn't be the player without me, Sid! You told me that one time!" Whitney shouted. "You told me that one time, Sid! You be honest and told the crowd!