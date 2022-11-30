This Colorado City Is The Best Christmas Town In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

November 30, 2022

Christmas Street Decorations
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas can be a perfect time to visit another place and get into the spirit. That's why Travel + Leisure pinpointed the best "Christmas towns" in the United States:

"Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best Christmas towns in the USA."

A popular Colorado city ranked No. 1 on the list: Aspen! Known as the premier destination for skiing in the country, this high-profile city brings huge crowds for its holiday-themed events, as well:

"A combination of luxe living and quaint charm helped this Rocky Mountain town become one of the merriest in the country. Wandering along Cooper Avenue, you may chance upon cookie exchanges, public s'mores roasts, or elf meet-and-greets. And don't miss the three most famous hotels in town while you're here for the holidays. The lobby of the Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection often hosts carolers, while Ajax Tavern and Element 47 at The Little Nell both serve fabulous holiday meals. Looking for a bird's-eye view of the decorations? You can take in the holiday splendor from on-high at W Aspen's sky residences."

Three other Colorado cities were featured, as well: Vail, Breckenridge, and Telluride. To see what makes these places great for Christmas vacations, and more U.S. destinations, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

