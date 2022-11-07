These Colorado Destinations Are Among The Best Places For A Winter Vacation

Winter is the perfect time to hit the ski slopes, snuggle up inside a cabin, visit hot springs, or check out some holiday events. You can also travel to warmer places or cities sporting beaches, fun amusement parks, and other attractions and activities.

Whatever you fancy, Timeout curated a list of the best places in the United States for a winter vacation. Three Colorado destinations made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Vail!

Landing at the No. 2 spot, this Colorado town is popular in the country for family ski trips. Writers also explained what makes Vail great:

"This winter wonderland – widely regarded as one of the country’s top ski destinations – is the place go for excellently groomed, powdery trails. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Vail puts up quite the holiday celebration: think tree-lighting ceremonies, an ice skating rink, brightly lit holiday decorations, a kid's snowmobile track, ski bikes, tubing lanes, and more."