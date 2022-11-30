This Is Florida's Best Bucket List Restaurant

Every die-hard foodie has a running list of restaurants, dessert shops, street stalls, and eateries to check out. Even if you don't scour the food scene, most people have that one restaurant they want to dine at one day.

Cheapism may have found that one for you. Writers found the top "bucket list" restaurant in every state. The website states, "We've scoured the country for some of the most swoon-worthy cuisine in every state. Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

The top pick for Florida is Victoria & Albert's! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"Be their guest, indeed. As the fine-dining restaurant at Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort, Victoria & Albert's is firmly enmeshed in the spirit of over-the-top Disney hospitality. But guests say there's nothing cartoonish about the harp music, opulent old-world decor, and comprehensive continental tasting menu at this Forbes five-star restaurant."